Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,471,000 after buying an additional 1,422,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.75. 151,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,241. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

