Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,420 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. 23,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,728.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.