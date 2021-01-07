Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.32. 1,130,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,397,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $315.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

