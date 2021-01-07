Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,365,000 after buying an additional 127,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.80. 35,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,815. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

