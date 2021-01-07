Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. 144,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,398. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

