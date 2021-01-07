Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.67. 102,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

