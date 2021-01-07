Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $91.37 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $27.89 or 0.00070591 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and $52,772.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.