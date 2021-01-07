Streamr Market Cap Reaches $32.57 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and $5.56 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00297706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00030642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.18 or 0.02757668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

