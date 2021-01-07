Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.06

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 72223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

