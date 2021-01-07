STPAY (STP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,268.00

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One STPAY token can now be purchased for $29.23 or 0.00076155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STPAY has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. STPAY has a total market cap of $126.56 million and approximately $3,268.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

STPAY Token Profile

STPAY is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

