STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 82,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

