Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Incyte Put Options (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,088 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,138% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Incyte by 24.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

