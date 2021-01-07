Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,245 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 912% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,915,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 485.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

