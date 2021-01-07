Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,713% compared to the average daily volume of 46 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,341. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.