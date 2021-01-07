Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average daily volume of 458 call options.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

NYSE:CMC opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.