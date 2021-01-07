Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sundial Growers Call Options (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 59,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,486 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of SNDL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,241,469. The firm has a market cap of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

