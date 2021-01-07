Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

