Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Put Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,107 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 875% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,242 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $158.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.