Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Otonomy Put Options (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,778 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,803% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 229,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,238 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of OTIC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.