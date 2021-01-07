Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hanesbrands Put Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,710 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,048% compared to the average volume of 871 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 231.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 320,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

