Stipend Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 64.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $459,866.84 and approximately $58.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.41 or 0.99798083 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00263183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00471659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00145857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.