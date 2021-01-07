Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $70.13.

