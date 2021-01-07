Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.20. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 30,011 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.69.

About Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

