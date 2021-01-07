Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sterling Bancorp worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SBT stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.