Stellar Hits One Day Volume of $6.92 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 154.8% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and approximately $6.92 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,566 coins and its circulating supply is 22,002,650,714 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

