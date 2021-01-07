(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of (STE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.30 million.

