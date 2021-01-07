State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $77.63. Approximately 3,499,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,282,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in State Street by 4,861.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 46,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 239,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

