Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

STWD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,638. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

