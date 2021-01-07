SSE plc (SSEZY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31 on March 18th

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.57 on Thursday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSEZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

