SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

SPSC opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $115.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.