SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

SWTX opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

