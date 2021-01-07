Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.93.

SPOT stock opened at $314.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $346.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $107,048,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.