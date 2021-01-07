Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.