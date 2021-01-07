SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Trading 3.5% Higher

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 14,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

