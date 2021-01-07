SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.42. 674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.94% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

