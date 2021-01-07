SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,705 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,528,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 571.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,858,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 1,536,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,150. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

