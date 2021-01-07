SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.92

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.92 and last traded at $142.91, with a volume of 32970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

