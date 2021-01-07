Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to $5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DALXF stock remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

