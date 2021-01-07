SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0282 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a market cap of $10.67 million and $15,975.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Denarius (D) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,507,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,430,881 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.