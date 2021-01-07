Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $74.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

