Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $43.44.

SCCO stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,264. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

