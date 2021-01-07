South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJI. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after buying an additional 904,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

SJI traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

