Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.00

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 1221016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.61.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($26,339.17).

Sourcebio International Plc provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

