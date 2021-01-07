Sonoco Products Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SON. BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

