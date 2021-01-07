Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Up 6.8%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.32. 315,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 271,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.