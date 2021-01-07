Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.