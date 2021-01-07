SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by investment analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEDG. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $348.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $375.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

