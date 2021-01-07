Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUNS. ValuEngine raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 521,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

