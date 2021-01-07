Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sogou presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sogou during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

