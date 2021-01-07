SnowGem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

